Group works to raise minimum wage in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the start of the new legislative session in Louisiana comes new attempts to raise the state’s minimum wage.
In his speech opening the legislative session, Governor Jon Bel Edwards called for a state constitutional amendment, setting the minimum wage at $9 an hour by 2020.
Louisiana is one of 5 states without a state minimum wage, which means employers pay the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour. Other states include Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
Gov. Edwards is hoping to change that, though the battle may be tough. Just last year, a proposal for an $8.50 minimum wage failed, and attempts to raise the state minimum wage have failed before that as well.
“The bill keeps coming back, we keep coming here to fight it because business is in a situation where they are constantly being made out to be the bad guy, employers are here to create jobs.” said Dawn Starns, State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said.
Now a group is campaigning at the municipal level for changes to minimum wage.
“I think it needs to be raised because our families have had enough. I mean the struggle; it affects so many people. Black families, brown families, white families on all ends.” Maria Harmon, a Lake Charles native and co-founder and co-director of Step Up Louisiana, said.
Since 1997, Louisiana has prohibited its cities and parishes from establishing local minimum wages above the federal minimum wage.
The group supports House Bill 422, which would reverse that law and authorize parishes and municipalities to decide their own minimum wage, as well as set their own number of leave days.
Harmon says their grassroots campaign focuses on the local governing bodies which will hopefully affect the government at the state level.
“You know, putting pressure on your city council and guess what? When you start to put pressure on local politicians, they start to put pressure on higher politicians.” Harmon said.
Lake Charles Councilwoman Mary Morris says many of those living in her district make minimum wage, and says she would like to see an increase.
"Well I think that it should be more than $7.25 an hour.The cost of living is going up and I think we ought to pay workers a higher pay. It gives them a quality of life, they can do things for their families and for themselves and all it does it come right back to the city and to the state."
In 2017, the Lake Charles City Council unanimously approved raising full-time city employees minimum wage to $10. Morris calls it a step in the right direction, but says more can be done to help those not only in Lake Charles, but Louisiana.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.