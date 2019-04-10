Former Lake Charles police officer indicted for using excessive force

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A former Lake Charles police officer has been indicted in federal court for using excessive force, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced.
Robert Hammac, 44, is accused of assaulting a person arrest with a Taser on May 8, 2017.
Hammac was indicted Wednesday, April 10, 2019, by a grand jury in federal court in Lafayette on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 242.
If convicted, Hammac faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.
The FBI investigated the incident.
Hammac was awarded the Lake Charles Police Department’s Humanitarian Award and Lifesaving Award in 2016.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.