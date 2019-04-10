FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sun today; still tracking a stormy Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures are quite pleasant here across Southwest Louisiana with widespread 50s to low 60s under clear skies and calm winds. Humidity values remain generally low to start the day but will begin to creep up a bit as southerly winds return and will be a bit gusty at times this afternoon as temperatures make another run for the middle 80s by afternoon, not quite as high as yesterdays 88 which tied a record from 1933.
Skies stay generally clear tonight with the exception of a few clouds in response to the moisture returning from the Gulf breezes so lows won’t drop quite a low as this morning, with most areas in the lower to middle 60s, except along the coast where lows will average out closer to 70. Winds stay breezy on Thursday ahead of a front that will ease into the state by Thursday night and bring only a small rain chance as overall moistures profiles in the atmosphere will be modest enough at best to support anything other than a few brief showers or sprinkles.
This front will hang out over us Friday and begin to lift north as a warm front Friday night into Saturday morning, increasing the rain chances overnight and into Saturday with the heaviest rain and strongest storms still expected by Saturday afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure forms over the region and pushes a stronger cold front through the state Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.
Some severe weather will be likely Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening ahead of the front, with isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail all possible. In addition, heavy rain will accompany these storms and could result in some flash flooding as another 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast to fall with this storm system. We will keep you updated on these threats over the next few days, so make sure to follow the First Alert Weather team online and on social media for updates on exact timing of arrival as we get closer to Friday and Saturday.
The good news is that less rain will hang around Sunday with only a few sprinkles in the morning and sunshine by afternoon. Behind the front we will see the return of drier weather into the early part of next week with more rain returning by next Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
