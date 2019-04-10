FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sun today; still tracking a stormy Saturday

Some severe weather will be likely Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening ahead of the front, with isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail all possible. In addition, heavy rain will accompany these storms and could result in some flash flooding as another 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast to fall with this storm system. We will keep you updated on these threats over the next few days, so make sure to follow the First Alert Weather team online and on social media for updates on exact timing of arrival as we get closer to Friday and Saturday.