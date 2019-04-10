Entergy donate’s month of food to Care Help of Sulphur ‘Backpack Blessing’ program

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - According to No Kid Hungry more than 13 million children in the United States live in ‘food insecure’ homes. That means those children don’t know where or even when they will eat their next meal.
Some of those children are living right here in the Lake Area, and a few organizations are working to combat child hunger.
For eight years, Care Help of Sulphur’s Backpack Blessing program has provided support for students. As many leave for the weekend, they might get a decent meal until they return Monday morning.
So, each week throughout the school year, the program donates more than 200 bags to schools in the area.
“So if the teachers see a child has come in and they see that they are hungry and that they are coming to school Monday and they are starved, they call us and our numbers go up,” Care Help volunteer Monica Smith said.
“There are children that go home on the weekends and they may not have a meal,” another volunteer Debbie Hendrix added. “This is the only things that they have and it just warms my heart to be able to help.”
Recently Entergy donated more than 500 bags to the blessing program. Volunteers say those bags will supply a months worth of good to students throughout the Sulphur-Carlyss area.
If you would like to donate, visit the Care Help of Sulphur website.
