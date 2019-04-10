Bailey sentenced to 80 years in connection with death of Willow Rain Renteria-Molina

April 10, 2019 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 11:59 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The baby sitter of a 2-year-old girl found dead in Beauregard Parish in 2016 was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years in prison.

Rodney Bailey Jr., 36, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Hornbeck girl Willow Rain Renteria-Molina.

Renteria-Molina’s body was found in a remote area of Beauregard Parish. Bailey was the last person to have seen her alive.

Because authorities believe the girl died in Vernon Parish, Bailey was prosecuted in Vernon Parish.

Willow Rain Renteria-Molina (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
A judge there sentenced Renteria-Molina to 40 years on each count, to run concurrent.

Alcohol and multiple drugs - codeine, amphetamine, methamphetamine and dyphanhydramine - were found in Renteria-Molina’s system, according to information presented Bailey’s plea hearing.

Bailey gave her the alcohol and drugs while she had a head injury and did not seek appropriate medical treatment, “thereby causing serious bodily injury and neurological impairment to the child," according to the indictment. When Renteria-Molina died, Bailey stuffed her body in a duffel bag, then dumped her body in Beauregard.

