Bailey sentenced to 80 years in connection with death of Willow Rain Renteria-Molina

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The baby sitter of a 2-year-old girl found dead in Beauregard Parish in 2016 was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years in prison.
Rodney Bailey Jr., 36, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Hornbeck girl Willow Rain Renteria-Molina.
Renteria-Molina’s body was found in a remote area of Beauregard Parish. Bailey was the last person to have seen her alive.
Because authorities believe the girl died in Vernon Parish, Bailey was prosecuted in Vernon Parish.
A judge there sentenced Renteria-Molina to 40 years on each count, to run concurrent.
Alcohol and multiple drugs - codeine, amphetamine, methamphetamine and dyphanhydramine - were found in Renteria-Molina’s system, according to information presented Bailey’s plea hearing.
Bailey gave her the alcohol and drugs while she had a head injury and did not seek appropriate medical treatment, “thereby causing serious bodily injury and neurological impairment to the child," according to the indictment. When Renteria-Molina died, Bailey stuffed her body in a duffel bag, then dumped her body in Beauregard.
