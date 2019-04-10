Altuve homers, Springer helps Astros rally past Yankees 6-3

Yankees: Ace right-hander Luis Severino has a Grade 2 lat strain and will stop throwing for six weeks. Severino has been out since he was scratched from what would have been his first spring training appearance in early March with right shoulder inflammation. He returned to New York for tests when he wasn't feeling great, and the new injury was diagnosed on Tuesday. ... 3B Miguel Andujar (right shoulder) is scheduled to play catch Wednesday for the first time since he was injured. "Hopefully it's a big step for him because that potentially tells us a lot in how he's able to respond to that," manager Aaron Boone said. ... Boone said OF Giancarlo Stanton (left biceps strain) is feeling better and could hit off a tee Wednesday or Friday.