SWLA Arrest Report – April 8, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 8, 2019.
Bobby Chase Brunk, 19, Lake Charles: Two counts production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; use of drugs in the presence of juveniles.
Kristopher Lee Derouen, 33, Breaux Bridge: Contempt of court.
Shayla Leigh Lasalle, 19, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Matthew Leonard Reed, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Christopher James Breaux, 19, DeQuincy: Stalking. Bond: $5,000.
Lashonda Nicole Brown, 33, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000. Bond: $5,000.
Damon Lamar Bradley, 43, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ben G. Weaver, 37, Lake Charles: Four instate detainers; probation violation; simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
James Thomas Goodwin Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Lancey Paige Conner, 38, Iowa: Six counts contempt of court; monetary instrument abuse.
Ronald Joseph Pitre, 42, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery; simple battery; contempt of court.
Patrick Jermaine Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Keith Winder, 48, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Kirk Isaac McPherson, 39, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.
Tyler James Roark, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $750; criminal mischief.
Lamarr Jamine Castille, 29, Lake Charles: Fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.
James Lee Enloe, 40, New Llano: Federal detainer.
