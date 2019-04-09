Snake experts identify ways to avoid getting bitten

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - John Vinson will never forget the day he was bitten by a snake.
“I look down and immediately this black shadow came out from under the boat," Vinson said. "It went right back under and immediately I had the worst pain in my life.”
Vinson said the pain was immediate.
“In the country you have flat bottom boats people just keep them upside down so you can just carry them to your ponds. So it was just underneath that boat. At the time we didn’t know what it was but it ended up being a copperhead snake," Vinson said. “It began to swell. It moved all the way up to mid thigh and swelled about three times the size of my normal leg.”
Irvin Louque, the parks program manager for the City of Lake Charles, says to avoid the bite of a venomous snake, you need to first know the identifiers.
“Rattlesnakes, cottonmouths and copperheads, they all have a larger triangular head," Louque said. "You can kind of see their neck more as opposed to the other snakes where their head kind of grates into their body.”
Louque said to also avoid their habitats, holes in the ground, piles of wood, brush, or tall grass. But if you happen to get bit, seek medical attention immediately.
Do you know how to identify a venomous snake? Take the quiz.
Dr. Mark Becker, an Er Physician says he’s seen his fare share of snake bites.
“When the snake injects it’s venom it produces a throbbing pain and this will eventually spread through,” Becker said.
He said if you notice swelling to immobilize that body part and to avoid blood thinners like alcohol or aspirin.
But his best preventative advice is to use common sense.
“In Louisiana we have great natural resources but with that sometimes comes dangers that you have to watch out for,” Vinson said.
“Defintiely realize that the snake is not interested in harming you," Louque said. "Even if it’s a venomous snake it just wants to live its life.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.