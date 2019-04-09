Silver Alert issued for 19-month-old believed to be in extreme danger

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-month-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.
Kristian Juarez was last seen at 6 p.m. on March 7 in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Kristian is described as being 2’5’’ tall and weighing 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie and black and white camo pants.
Investigators believe Kristian may be with Tishawn Blackwell, 48.
Blackwell is described as being 5’3’’ tall and weighing 219 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and sandals.
Blackwell may be driving a beige/tan 2005 Buick Rendezvous with a hole in the right tail light, tinted windows and may have a sticker on back that says “Courage” with Indiana plate # 284TES.
Kristian may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540, 317-327-6541 or 911.
