Several McNeese outdoor events ranked high in NCAA

Tyler Smith has the top ranking on the squad with a 10.27 mark at the Texas Relays, a time that ranks him with the 16th-fastest time in the country and fourth-fastest in the Southland Conference. Syrie follows with a 10.46 (7th in SLC) while Morgan Smith (10.71; 19th SLC) and Brown (10.73; 20th in SLC) round out the top four Cowboys.