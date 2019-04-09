Several McNeese outdoor events ranked high in NCAA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese’s track and field squads continue to put up impressive results this outdoor season, so impressive that several event categories for both the Cowboys and Cowgirls are ranked in the top 20 in the nation with more in the top 50.
The event squad rankings were released this week by the USTFCCCA and is a compilation of the top four athletes in each event.
The Cowboys 100-meter dash team of Tyler Smith, Tyler Syrie, Morgan Smith and Gare Brown, is ranked No. 14 in the NCAA with a combined time of 42.17.
Tyler Smith has the top ranking on the squad with a 10.27 mark at the Texas Relays, a time that ranks him with the 16th-fastest time in the country and fourth-fastest in the Southland Conference. Syrie follows with a 10.46 (7th in SLC) while Morgan Smith (10.71; 19th SLC) and Brown (10.73; 20th in SLC) round out the top four Cowboys.
The Cowboys’ 200-meter team is ranked 44th in the country with a combined time of 1:26.25 and is led by Tyler Smith’s 21.00 time (46th in the nation; 4th SLC). Joining him are Syrie (21.60; 14th SLC), Brown (21.66; 17th SLC), and Wilshawn Williams (21.99).
In the 110-meter hurdles, the Cowboys rank 38th in the NCAA with a 59.80 time. Korey London has posted the fastest time on the season for McNeese at 14.43 (7th SLC). London is followed by Lucas-Arno Voigt (14.83; 16th SLC), Blake Grace (15.07; 19th SLC), and Lentz Similien (15.47).
The 400-meter hurdle team is ranked 50th in the country with a 3:53.26 combined time and led by Morgan Frederick at 54.02 (6th SLC). London follows with a 56.83 mark (19th SLC), Similien (1:00.51), and Dimitri Thornton (1:01.90).
On the women’s side, the Cowgirls’ are ranked 11th in the long jump (77-feet, 0-inches) and 12th in the triple jump (153-11).
Leading the way in the long jump is Grace McKenzie at 19-11.5, ranking her third in the Southland Conference. Following her is Carli McDonald (19-5.5; 4th in SLC), Heaven Terrell (19-1.25; 8th in SLC), and Shaelyn Hines (18-9.75; 12th in SLC).
Malaiya Jedkins is the team leader in the triple jump with a mark of 40-7 to rank her seventh in the conference. After Jedkins is Morgan Talley (38-8.25; 9th), McDonald (37-9.5; 15th), and Terrell (36-11; 18th).
The Cowgirls’ 100-meter hurdle team is ranked 27th nationally with a total time of 57.30 as McKenzie leads the way with a conference-best 13.63 time (59th nationally). She’s followed by Brentney Carroll (14.26; 7th SLC), Rachel Woods (14.54; 11th), and Hines (14.58; 13th).
The high jump team is ranked 46th in the nation with McKenzie leading the way with a clearing of 5-7.75 for the third-best mark in the conference. Crystal Coulter has a mark of 5-3 (13th in SLC) while Talley (5-1) and Jordyn Barrett (4-11) round out the top four.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action on Friday when they take part at the Northwestern State Leon Johnson Invitational. The meet was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Friday due to the threat of severe weather on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.