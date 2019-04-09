Man, 70, wanted for raping teenage girl

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police need help locating a man who is wanted for raping a 15-year-old girl. Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit immediately launched an investigation after receiving a report of the sexual assault back in mid-March.
Authorities identified the suspect as 70-year-old Willie Lard.
He has been charged with one count of First Degree Rape and one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
Anyone with information on Lard’s whereabouts should contact Shreveport police immediately at (318) 673-7300, option #3.
If it is an emergency, dial 911.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to submit information to Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3tips.
