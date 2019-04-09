Man turns NYC subway car into ‘rainforest cafe’

(Gray News) – New Yorkers will tell they see plenty of crazy things on the subway, but some are crazier than others.
One commuter was treated on Sunday to a man transforming her subway car into a botanical garden as he loaded the car with trees and plants.
“When your subway car gets turned into the rainforest cafe,” she tweeted. “Welcome to NYC.”
At one point during the minute-long video, an overhead view can be heard saying, “And clear the closing doors please.”
Metropolitan Transit Authority rules prohibit blocking subway car doorways and impeding transit activities.
The video is an internet sensation, already racking up more than a million views, more than 20,000 likes and thousands of retweets.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.