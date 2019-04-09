LCCP hires Edward Garriet as girls basketball coach

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The LCCP Trailblazers took a step forward a year ago in boys basketball making their first-ever quarterfinal appearance. In hopes to make the girls team equally as competitive, LCCP has hired Westlake assistant Edward Garriet as its head girls basketball coach.
Garriet expressed his excitement for the new role on his Facebook page.
Garriet has been an assistant on the Lady Rams staff the past few seasons and has coached a successful AAU program, the Lake City Pride.
The Beaumont native was a standout at McNeese, as he finished his college career as one of the school’s top 25 leading scorers, totaling 980 points. He ranks fourth on the school’s career list with 229 three-point goals.
