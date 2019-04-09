Gun confiscated from LaGrange student

A gun was confiscated from a student at LaGrange High School who brought the item to school today. At no time were students and faculty threatened. The situation was handled very quickly by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office school safety officer with assistance from school administration. We want to assure you that our school is a safe place for your children. We are confident in our crisis management plans and continuously practice our safety protocols and procedures. The proper protocols were followed today thanks to our staff’s dedication to preparing for such situations.