Fresh Start Initiative offers some in Calcasieu chance to clear record

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A criminal record can make it difficult, if not impossible, to get a job.
But there may be a way to clean your record - if you meet the requirements of Calcasieu’s Fresh Start Initiative.
Calcasieu’s Fresh Start Initiative is considered a model program in the state, recognized as innovative in Louisiana and the nation.
It helps those who qualify to clean their record, at a price much less expensive than going through a private attorney.
Agencies that collaborate to put on the program gathered Tuesday morning to kick off this year’s event, which starts with online applications.
Apply at www.freshstartcalcasieu.com. The event is limited to the first 300 people who apply.
Judge Gene Thibodeaux says it’s about social justice.
As the popular program kicks off for the third time, District Attorney John DeRosier says scholarships are in the works for some who will ultimately be looking for work.
Only those pre-screened online who appear eligible for expungement will be invited back. The program can only assist those whose criminal prosecution occurred in Calcasieu Parish, which is the 14th Judicial District.
