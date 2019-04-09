Former Saints pass rusher Jayrone Elliott signs with Dolphins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The flock of former Alliance of American Football players signing with new NFL teams continues as the Miami Dolphins have announced seven signings, including former Saints linebacker Jayrone Elliott.
Elliott spent the 2018 preseason in New Orleans and is set to finish the 2019 preseason in New Orleans as well since the Saints will host the Dolphins in the final exhibition game.
During his four preseason games with the Saints, Elliott collected three sacks and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt return. He goes down as the AAF’s all-time leader in sacks with 7.5 for the San Antonio Commanders.
