Former McNeese coach Brooks Donald-Williams hired as next ULM head WBB coach

MONROE, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese women’s basketball coach Brooks Donald-Williams is headed back to Louisiana. Donald-Williams has been hired as ULM’s next head women’s basketball coach. She’ll be introduced on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Donald-Williams left McNeese in 2016 for an assistant job with Alabama, where she helped the Crimson Tide make two straight WNIT quarterfinal appearances.
While coaching the Pokes, the Jennings native led the Cowgirls to six consecutive national postseason tournaments in her nine seasons, compiling a 161-130 overall record. That run includes back-to-back NCAA tournament runs in 2011-12. Donald-Williams left McNeese as the school’s all-time winningest coach.
She’ll be joined at ULM by former McNeese football coach Matt Viator, who accepted the same job with the Warhawks in 2015. The two share history both at McNeese and Jennings High School as Viator was Donald-Williams’ social studies teacher.
