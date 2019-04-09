Flood Mitigation Assistance Program helps break cycle of flooding homes

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Scenes of flooding can be a nightmare for homeowners and sometimes, the nightmare can happen more than once.
A program that works to break that cycle is the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program, “provide funding to protect life and property from future natural disasters,” according to FEMA’s website.
Two properties in Sulphur— one on Tammy Drive and another on Mary Ann Street— were some of those who flooded four times in 2016 alone.
Several properties in that area were acquired and demolished by the Calcasieu Police Jury because of their close proximity to a drainage canal.
“These properties are actually located in a FEMA flood way, which is sort of a spillover from a body of water whether it’s a river, or a lake or a drainage canal like in this case. They’ll give a buffer zone where they say ‘it’s almost guaranteed this area is going to flood in any rain event,'" Jennifer Cobian, assistant director of planning and development for Calcasieu Parish, said.
Some neighbors in the area noted the severity of flooding they see when it rains.
“Bad enough where you can’t get out sometimes, my daughter had to miss school the other day,” Taylor Smith said.
One woman who lives in the neighborhood said she would love to take advantage of the program.
“When it rains, my porch tends to get water on it, so, it would be a wonderful thing to have. I’ve never flooded, I’ve been very blessed, but that would be a great peace of mind," Carol Turner said.
Just last September, Calcasieu Parish was awarded $3.3 million to acquire and demolish homes, or to elevate them.
“We had quite a few who flooded four times in 2016 so they weren’t even back in their home by the time it would flood again. So, to be out of your home for that long is really hard. We’re kind of their hope to maybe get lifted or to be able to sell their house, so, when we get these awards, we know we’re helping a lot of people," Cobian said.
Sulphur was just transferred ownership of the two properties where homes once stood— Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay saying they will serve as green space for the neighborhood.
For anyone who may be interested in taking advantage of the program, call 721-3600 and ask to speak to one of the members of the grants team.
