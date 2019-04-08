Five states represent LSU’s 2020 football recruiting class

Ponchatoula QB TJ Finley is verbally committed to LSU. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | April 8, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 4:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tigers 2020 football recruiting class is currently ranked No. 2 by Rivals. Five states represent the 2020 crew, including three from California and Louisiana.

Alabama owns the top spot in the Rivals recruiting rankings. The Tide have 14 commits so far, compared to LSU’s 10.

LSU’s class holds ten players so far. One 5-star recruit, eight 4-stars, and one three-star according to Rivals.

Two recruits also hail from Texas, one from Georgia, and one from Maryland.

Five-star recruit

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Four-star recuits

Jaden Navarette, linebacker, California

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

TJ Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recuit

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

