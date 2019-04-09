First Alert Forecast: More beautiful weather on Wednesday then the rain chances begin to increase

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny. I do not expect any rain. The clouds will be very limited. The winds are also fairly calm and out of the north. This will keep the humidity down a little bit. It will get hot today though. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s! Make sure to drink plenty of water with the heat returning today.
This evening, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. There will not be many clouds around. That may cause the sunset to not look as colorful. It should still be very pretty though. Temperatures will remain on the warm side, even after sunset. Temperatures will be around the upper 70s.
Overnight, it will still be nice and clear. There will be no rain around with limited clouds. The winds will be calm overnight, making it quite pleasant. Temperatures will also be cooling quickly after sunset. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s.
Wednesday will be another beautiful day! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. We will certainly be happy with the sunshine after all the rain we saw. This will help dry up the ground from the rain. What’s more good news, is that the temperatures will remain in the 80s in the afternoon. So, it should be a great day.
Thursday will have a weak cold front push through. This may bring a few light showers in the afternoon. I have a 20% chance for a couple showers popping up. This will be light rain, and a quick event. So, it will not last long, nor do I think everyone will see rain. This may cool the temperature just a couple degrees as we end the week.
Friday will be back to a nice day. I do not expect any rain. However, the clouds will still be around. So, I do not expect a lot of sunshine. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a peek or two every now and then, but it will overall be limited. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s for the afternoon high.
This next weekend will have a lot of rain around. The question is timing it out. Sometime on Saturday a cold front and upper level disturbance will move in bringing more rain. It could very well rain off and on throughout the day and overnight. On the other hand, it may not rain until the end of the day.
It’s not a matter of if it will rain, but more when it will rain. The rain will be around and at times it will be heavy rain. It will likely rain on Saturday then linger into Sunday as well. Therefore, any outdoor plans this weekend should have an indoor plan alternative. Some good news is that I do not expect any severe weather this weekend.
By next week, the weather is looking better. There should not be any rain on Monday, but there will be some clouds. There will also be sunshine mixed in as well. So, it should be a nice start to next week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the afternoon.
