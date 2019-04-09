FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing sailing ahead; sadly, storms again by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the last of the remnant showers behind Monday’s front now a thing of the past, temperatures and humidity levels continue to drop this morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s right before sunrise which should be beautiful to start the day. Light northerly winds will bring a crisp feel to the air and allow humidity levels to remain much lower through the day.
As bright sunshine returns for the entirety of the day, temperatures will quickly soar into the 80s by afternoon with highs around 85 across most all of Southwest Louisiana except right along the coastline. Low humidity means no heat index to factor in so while the thermometer is up, the feel is pleasant through the afternoon. Just make sure to pack on the sunscreen if outdoors today! Lows tonight will again dip into the middle to upper 50s under clear skies.
Thursday brings the arrival of our next front, but with limited moisture upon its arrival. Rain chances Thursday are no higher than 20% for a few sprinkles or a brief shower as it passes and serves to reinforce the cooler and dry air and nighttime lows Friday morning are back in the 50s as a result. A very progressive weather pattern quickly returns Friday with clouds a bit more pronounced later in the day and showers that could begin after midnight into early Saturday morning.
Unfortunately, Saturday is not looking too great, as an area of low pressure moves up over the state and drags a cold front through by Sunday. Computer models show to onset of the heaviest rain arrival late Saturday morning and continuing most of the day and into the evening. There will also be a threat of some stronger thunderstorms along with heavy rain on the order of 1 to 3 inches. A First Alert Weather Day will most likely be issued later this week for Saturday due to this threat of highly disruptive weekend weather.
Some lingering rains will carry over into Sunday during the morning hours but improvement is expected by afternoon and evening with the second half of the weekend shaping up be the better of our two weekend days. Drier air will bring the sunshine back early next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
