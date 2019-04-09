FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing sailing ahead; sadly, storms again by the weekend

Unfortunately, Saturday is not looking too great, as an area of low pressure moves up over the state and drags a cold front through by Sunday. Computer models show to onset of the heaviest rain arrival late Saturday morning and continuing most of the day and into the evening. There will also be a threat of some stronger thunderstorms along with heavy rain on the order of 1 to 3 inches. A First Alert Weather Day will most likely be issued later this week for Saturday due to this threat of highly disruptive weekend weather.