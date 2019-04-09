CPSO: Bike riders and drivers need to be more cautious of each other

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Riding a bike on the road can be somewhat daunting, especially for kids.
Jonathan Thomas, a teacher at F.K. White, said he teaches one of the juveniles who was hit while riding their bike last week. He said the drivers on the road need to be more aware of kids riding around, especially with the weather getting nicer.
"As a community, it is important for us to emphasize the roll of motorists and pedestrian/commuter safety when there are people who are non-motorists on the road and sharing the road with non-motorists, especially children," Thomas said.
Commander James McGee with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says though there is no training for children to ride their bikes, they are expected to follow and obey the laws of traffic.
“There is no training or requirements for kids with bikes, so it’s really up to us, the parents to educate kids when it comes to riding a bike on the roadway,” McGee said."A bicyclist has to obey every traffic law just like a vehicle. They have to stop at stop signs, they have to stop at red lights, they have to yield to oncoming traffic. So if we teach them the basic traffic laws that everybody knows, then we’re going to be safer on our bicycles."
Thomas said whether it’s by educators, or by parents at home, he believes kids need to be better prepared if they are riding on the roads.
“We spend a lot of time preparing fire drills and shelter in place,” Thomas said. “But I think just as frequently, if not more frequently, the dangers of getting to school on foot or on bike, those are real threats and we can prepare our students for that.”
