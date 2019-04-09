CPSO: Bike riders and drivers need to be more cautious of each other

“There is no training or requirements for kids with bikes, so it’s really up to us, the parents to educate kids when it comes to riding a bike on the roadway,” McGee said."A bicyclist has to obey every traffic law just like a vehicle. They have to stop at stop signs, they have to stop at red lights, they have to yield to oncoming traffic. So if we teach them the basic traffic laws that everybody knows, then we’re going to be safer on our bicycles."