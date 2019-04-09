Care Help’s Backpack Blessing Program provides food for hungry kids

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There are more than 13 million children in the United States who live in “food insecure” homes.
Some of those children are living right here in the Lake Area. For eight years, Care Help of Sulphur’s Backpack Blessing Program has provided support for children who might not get a meal when they leave school for the weekend. Each week throughout the school year the program donates more than 200 bags to schools in the area.
Entergy donated more than 500 bags to the blessing program. Volunteers say those bags will supply a months worth of goods.
If you’d like to donate, visit Care Help of Sulphur, or stop by their location at 200 N. Huntington St. in Sulphur.
Items needed throughout the year: Individual, easy-to-open packages - Jif To Go, Vienna sausage, fruit cups, pudding snack packs, individual crackers or cookies and Pop-Tarts.
