Blood donations needed across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The blood supply across Southwest Louisiana is running low, according to officials with LifeShare Blood Center. All blood types are in constant demand.
Latasha Bellow, with Lifeshare in Lake Charles, says Lifeshare supplies eight hospitals in our region and needs about 1,000 donations every month to keep patients alive, but currently they’ve gotten about around 20 percent fewer donations.
Donating blood can be done at one of Lifeshare’s locations.
