Babies 101 Month 2: Sleep Patterns - Is your baby on a regimen?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - At two months old, most moms are sleeping when the baby is sleeping. The thing is, do you know how to use the correct sleep patterns with your baby?
Dr. Lyle Stephenson, a pediatrician at The Pediatric Center in Sulphur, says your baby won’t really start sleeping all night until they are two to three months old—if they’re taking formula. He also says it’s important to be consistent.
“Essentially, the best things for babies and children as they get older is that we be consistent with their sleep schedule. Try and do the same things every night,” says Stephenson.
Stephenson says one mistake a lot of parents make when trying to get the baby to go to sleep is when parents get them accustomed to helpers such as white noise machines, swings, essential oils, etc. However, when the baby is outside of the home, they may struggle to go to bed.
“If there’s gonna be a situation where we can’t have that, let’s try and do it without. Let’s try and have them as much as possible to where we can function even if we’re not in our normal environment,” says Stephenson.
Naps are important for babies as well. Stephenson says they should be napping every couple of hours, even if that means a quick nap in the car while the parent is driving.
And when it comes to the argument of letting your baby cry themselves to sleep, Stephenson says as long as you have a limit, there’s no long-term disadvantages.
“I like to tell parents that I never have teenagers come up to me saying their parents let me cry myself to sleep, OK? I do kind of tell parents to, you know, have a limit. If it’s been five minutes, go get him. Or if it’s been 10, then 15; you can’t just let them cry for two hours. Maybe the next week or the next night you can try 10 minutes before you go get them,” says Stephenson.
When parents have problems getting the baby to go to sleep, Stephenson offers these tips:
• Hold the baby and pat them on the bottom
• Start weening the baby off the bottle with less ounces per feeding
• Turn the screens off
• Don’t leave the baby with a bottle
• No toys, pillows, or an excessive amount of blankets.
Stephenson’s ideal sleep area is a hard sleep surface in the room with the parents for at least the first six months.
If your baby isn’t sleeping at all, Stephenson says it’s definitely not normal. If you notice any abnormal behavior, consult a doctor. Overall, if a baby wakes every two to four hours to be fed, held, or changed, they’re most likely fine. However, if the parent isn’t sleeping, it’s best to allow the baby cry briefly and step away and take a breath, then come back.
