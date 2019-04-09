Altuve, Correa help Astros rally for 4-3 win over Yankees

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said left-hander CC Sabathia came out of his fourth minor league start well on Sunday and he'll return to the rotation at some point this weekend. Sabathia is on the injured list recovering after having a stent inserted into his heart in December because of the blockage of an artery. ... Reliever Dellin Betances (shoulder) threw to hitters and is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Thursday. If that goes well he could pitch for Class A Tampa this weekend. "I feel like he's making progress and today was another step," Boone said. ... Ace right-hander Luis Severino is returning to New York to have more tests on his injured shoulder. Boone says Severino isn't where he wants to be and the team wants an examination to determine why he isn't progressing as expected. Severino was supposed to start on opening day but has been out since he was scratched with right shoulder inflammation from what would have been his first spring training appearance on March 5.