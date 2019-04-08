Woman charged after living with dead boyfriend for several weeks, police say

MONROE, MI (WDIV/CNN) - A woman in Michigan is accused of concealing the death of her 61-year-old boyfriend for about a month while continuing to use his bank card.
Angela Shock, 49, was charged with concealing the death of another, after police discovered the body of her 61-year-old boyfriend Wednesday inside her home.
Concerned family members had reached out to police after not hearing from the man in weeks.
Shock greeted officers at the front door, and it was quickly determined there was a dead person inside. Shock confirmed it was her boyfriend who had passed away.
The man’s body was reportedly found in a chair right by the front door.
Police say based on the conditions in the home and statements from Shock, it appears the 61-year-old died several weeks prior to the discovery, and his girlfriend kept living there.
“We believe he’s been deceased in that apartment for about a month,” said Capt. Chad Tolstedt with the Monroe Police Department.
During her arraignment Friday, Shock told the judge her boyfriend was her only means of support. Police allege she continued to use the man’s bank card after his death.
“She wanted to continue to stay in the apartment. He also received some benefits through the banks. [She stayed] there, so she had a place to stay,” Tolstedt said.
In court, it was revealed Shock has a prior police record with charges of stalking, breaking and entering and destruction of property. She also had a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear in court on domestic violence charges.
