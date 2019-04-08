SWLA Arrest Reports- April 7, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 7, 2019.
Carlos Hernandez, 25, Houston, Texas: Federal detainer.
Benjamin Tyler Jr, 25, Houston, Texas: First-offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Anthony Keith Simmons, 49, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault, hit & run driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jolene Kristine Johnson, 39, Ottawa Lake, Michigan: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Amberlyn Jaree Reney, 26, Lake Charles: In park after hours, possession of a Schedule II drug, production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Coretta Yvonne Mingo, 27, Lake Charles: In park after hours, possession of a Schedule II drug, production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Jonathan David Billiot, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Hilmer Renan Romero, 32, San Bernardino, California: Third-offense driving while intoxicated, three counts of battery of a police officer.
Juan Pablo Hernandez-Alvarez, 42, McAllen, Texas: Careless operation, first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Hugo Bravo-Velasquez, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio: First-offense operating while intoxicated, federal detainer.
Bruce Dewayne Dial, 51, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry to a place of business.
Kendal Keith Roy, 38, Jennings: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III narcotic, production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by refusing to supply I.D.
Patrick Craig Miller, 62, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, criminal trespass, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
Timothy Ancelet, 57, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Blake Steven McDaniel, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Shavar Rushar Richards, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; pregnant victim.
Thomas Earl Butler, 35, Bolton, Mississippi: Probation violation.
Blaize Louise Lacaze, 25, Vidor, Texas: Probation violation.
Eric Dwayne Malbrough, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; 2nd, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements, operating a vehicle while under certain suspensions, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Jeremy James Mooney, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
