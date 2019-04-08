Phillips 66 holds Kickball Tournament Benefiting United Way

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - This weekend the public was invited to kick it for a good cause at the 3rd Annual Phillips 66 Kickball Tournament.
Each year the event raises money to help United Way of Southwest Louisiana, which offers a variety of services to those in need.
Really our united way overall has raised over a million and a half over the last 3 years," said Megan Hartman, Phillips 66 Public Relations Director. “It’s important to our company and they’re able to match those employee dollars so everything adds up and goes back to the citizens of swla.”
Hartman says so far, with the kickball tournament, they’ve been able to raise nearly $15,000 for United Way.
