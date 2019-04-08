Officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for completion of Belle Cove Road in Carlyss

CARLYSS, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Tellurian Inc. officials held a ribbon cutting on Monday, to celebrate the completion of Belle Cove Road, a brand-new road located off La. 27 in Carlyss.
For Driftwood residents like Bruce Mulvey, the completion of Belle Cove Road is an answered prayer.
“Putting this road in actually gives us wonderful access to our neighborhood so that we can maintain our quality of life so that they can go on with their project and do their work," Mulvey said.
He’s lived on Driftwood Road in Carlyss for years and says traffic going in and out of the Driftwood LNG project, has made the commute difficult.
“This is going to be a very big project and it’s going to involve a lot of transportation and a lot of people and so it would be a potentially very big inconvenience if not a safety hazard if we were to just have one road in and one road out as we have," Mulvey said.
The $1.5 million project, funded by Tellurian Inc. and designed and built in collaboration with the police jury, will provide residents an alternative route to enter and exit their neighborhood off of La. 27.
As a roadway that stretches about a half-mile long it may not measure up to the distance that most of us travel everyday but for residents in the Driftwood community, it’s a pretty big deal.
“And when you put it like that, it really hits close to home, safety, emergency response, anything like that, one way in, one way out is a scary thought," CPPJ District 12 Representative, Judd Bares, said.
The road project is the result of numerous meetings between the Police Jury, Tellurian and Carlyss residents over the past two years. At these meetings, residents requested a separate access road for their neighborhood.
"This is a great example of collaboration,” Bares said. “I commend the residents for their patience and their input. It really mattered. The people from Tellurian really stepped up to the plate to make this happen. It was a great team effort.”
At Monday’s ribbon cutting for the $1.5 million road, parish officials and Tellurian representatives said safety and convenience were the biggest motivators.
The new road will provide improved access to nearly 100 homes south of La. 27.
The police jury approved Tellurian’s donation of Belle Cove Road at its April 4 meeting. The parish will now incorporate the road and will assume its maintenance and upkeep.
The road will open fully to the public on Tuesday, April 9.
