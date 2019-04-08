Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Discovery Dome to visit Epps Library

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Have you ever wanted to learn about eclipses, the Ice Age, the Earth’s water cycle, and the differences between our Earth and Moon?
You can at your library when the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Discovery Dome stops by Epps Memorial Library on Wednesday, April 10.
The Discovery Dome is a portable, inflatable planetarium. Discovery Dome shows last 30 minutes and will show at 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required for each of the showings. To sign up, visiting www.calcasieulibrary.org, call (337) 721-7090 or visit the Epps Memorial Library at 1320 N. Simmons St. in Lake Charles.
Other programs at Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries for the month of April:
ADULTS
Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084
Creole Identity Series Discussion: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16. Join us for information and discussion on the history of the Creole people of Louisiana and development of the Creole identity. The discussions will be lead by Dr. Delma Porter who will examine the books “Cane River” by Lalita Tademy and “Catherine Carmier” by Ernest J. Gaines. Although you are encouraged to attend all 3 sessions, it is not required.
Central Library, 301 W. Claude St., 721-7116
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 5:00 p.m.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.
Central Library Book Club: 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20. The Central Library Book Club meets the third Wednesday of every month. Book selection this month is “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan” by Lisa See.
RELIC Presents – I’ll Be Seeing You – American and World War II: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18. Join us for Part Two of a 3 Part Series featuring accounts and writings based on events of World War II. Our scholar leading the series will be Dr. Robert Forrest, retired history professor from McNeese with a concentration on WWII. We will look back through the decades to discuss and study some of the causes and effects of key events during this crucial time in our country’s history. Accompanying literature will be available for checkout at Central Library from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Attendance at all 3 presentations and book checkout are not required, but encouraged.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213
Depot Readers Book Club: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18. Adults will discuss their favorite read from the month prior and recommend other books they have read. Light refreshments served.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Garden Stepping Stones: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18. We will be making garden stepping stones using cement and decorative tiles. Registration is required.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Coffee and Tech: 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 15. Ever wanted help with your phone, tablet or other device? The library has you covered! Join us as we go over so basic how-to's and an answer any questions that you might have.
Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 15. Join us for our weekly dose of good coffee and great conversation. We will share stories, talk about local history and catch up with old friends.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Rd., 721-7128
Happy Trees Painting: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 16. Learn to paint a beautiful landscape using the Bob Ross technique. This method makes painting easy for any beginner! At the end of the class you will leave with a completed masterpiece. Registration is required.
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 721-7107 or 743-6560
Chapter Chatters Book Club: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17. The Chapter Chatters Book Club presents monthly top authors and titles in the Starks Branch. Light refreshments served.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St., 721-7138
Color with Us: 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16. Color your way to a peaceful morning! Bring your coloring books or pages and pencil colors. Extra pages will be available. Share your ideas with fellow coloring enthusiasts. Everyone welcome!
Knit Together: 9:30 a.m., Thursday, April 18. Join other knitters to share tips and ideas on the first, second, and third Thursdays of each month. All skill levels welcome. Attendees are asked to bring their own knitting needles, but some limited supplies are available.
Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry St., 721-7113
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: Weekdays at 12:00 p.m. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale every day from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
TEENS
Central Library, 301 W. Claude St., 721-7116
Animanga: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16. A group where teens can come watch and discuss their favorite Anime and Manga series!
Titanic Escape Room: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 18. Find clues and put together puzzles to escape in this Titanic themed adventure challenge! This event is limited to teenagers ages 13-18. Registration is required.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Jelly Bean Nest Challenge: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 16. Teens will be challenged to build a nest for their "peeps" candy using only jelly beans and toothpicks in this fun STEM activity. Supplies and refreshments provided!
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
HiSET Open House Meeting and Registration: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16. The Literacy Council of SWLA is hosting an open house meeting to give patrons information about the HiSET classes (High School Equivalency Test) and the opportunity to get signed up for classes. The registration, classes and test are all free of charge.
Creative Writing for Teens: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18. Show off your writing ability as we write short stories on a variety of topics. We provide the pencils, you provide the creativity.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St., 721-7138
Teen Lounge: School days at 3:00 p.m. Visit the Teen Lounge after school from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M. and hang out with your friends while playing games, finding your next great read, and plenty more!
Young Adult Advisory Squad: 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 18. Teens in grades 6-12 will share their ideas for library programs and more!
CHILDREN
Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17.
Easter Egg Hunt: 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17. Children will dye eggs, receive special prizes and enjoy an Easter egg hunt starting after our story time! Supplies and snacks provided.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213
Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17.
After School Easter Egg Hunt: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18. Children will have fun finding hidden treasures at our after school egg hunt! Registration is required.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17.
Story Time: 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17.
Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17.
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 721-7107 or 743-6560
Story Time: 3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 18.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St., 721-7138
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 15.
Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry St., 721-7113
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 18.
All Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches and facilities will be closed on Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21 for the Easter holiday. Normal hours of operation will resume on Monday, April 22nd. No fines will be charged during the closure period.
Materials may be dropped off in the Book Drop boxes located at each branch. Items can be renewed online at www.calcasieulibrary.org and clicking on the My Account icon at the top of the page or by using the chat feature found on the website.
