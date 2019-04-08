Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Discovery Dome to visit Epps Library

RELIC Presents – I’ll Be Seeing You – American and World War II: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18. Join us for Part Two of a 3 Part Series featuring accounts and writings based on events of World War II. Our scholar leading the series will be Dr. Robert Forrest, retired history professor from McNeese with a concentration on WWII. We will look back through the decades to discuss and study some of the causes and effects of key events during this crucial time in our country’s history. Accompanying literature will be available for checkout at Central Library from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Attendance at all 3 presentations and book checkout are not required, but encouraged.