First Alert Forecast: Rain will take a break for a couple days and the sunshine will be back

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be a little bit of everything. We have already seen overcast conditions this morning with a little bit of rain. More rain is possible later this afternoon as well. At times, the clouds are breaking apart enough to allow for some sunshine. I think as the day goes along, the rain chances will go down, and the sunshine may come back. Temperatures today should reach the 70s.
This evening, the rain that is around us now, will be moving away. I do not expect any rain after sunset. There will still be plenty of clouds around. I am optimistic that the clouds will break up enough that there should be a beautiful sunset coming up this evening. Temperatures should be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Overnight, the clouds will be clearing away. I do not expect any rain, even early on when the clouds will still be around. Throughout the night, there will be less and less clouds around. So, by Tuesday morning, it should be nice and clear. Temperatures overnight will cool down to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday this week look much better! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. We will certainly need the sunshine after all the rain we saw. This will help dry up the ground from the rain. What’s more good news, is that the temperatures will remain in the 80s in the afternoon.
Thursday will have a weak cold front push through. This may bring a few light showers in the afternoon. I have a 20% chance for a couple showers popping up. This will be light rain, and a quick event. So, it will not last long, nor do I think everyone will see rain. This may cool the temperature just a couple degrees as we end the week.
Friday will be back to a nice day. I do not expect any rain. However, the clouds will still be around. So, I do not expect a lot of sunshine. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a peek or two every now and then, but it will overall be limited. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s for the afternoon high.
This next weekend will have a lot of rain around. The question is timing it out. Sometime on Saturday a cold front and upper level disturbance will move in bringing more rain. It could very well rain off and on throughout the day and overnight. On the other hand, it may not rain until the end of the day.
It’s not a matter of if it will rain, but more when it will rain. The rain will be around and at times it will be heavy rain. It will likely rain on Saturday then linger into Sunday as well. Therefore, any outdoor plans this weekend should have an indoor plan alternative. Some good news is that I do not expect any severe weather this weekend.
By next week, the weather is looking better. There should not be any rain on Monday, but there will be some clouds. There will also be sunshine mixed in as well. So, it should be a nice start to next week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the afternoon.
