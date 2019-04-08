First Alert Forecast: Rain will take a break for a couple days and the sunshine will be back

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be a little bit of everything. We have already seen overcast conditions this morning with a little bit of rain. More rain is possible later this afternoon as well. At times, the clouds are breaking apart enough to allow for some sunshine. I think as the day goes along, the rain chances will go down, and the sunshine may come back. Temperatures today should reach the 70s.