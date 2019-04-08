FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Occasional showers today, then plenty of time to dry out this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the threat of severe weather over for our area this morning, clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm will remain possible today as an area of low pressure and associated front continues it’s trek through Southwest Louisiana. On the back side of the low, some wrap around moisture will bring the additional threat of showers through the afternoon hours and plenty of clouds to the area through the day ahead.
Temperatures starting off in the 60s won’t warm up much about the middle 70s this afternoon thanks to the abundance of cloud cover that will continue through the day ahead. This will limit the sunshine and keep temperatures out of the 80s this afternoon. Rain chances today are around 40% for some wrap around showers and possible thunderstorms that will carry into the afternoon before ending this evening.
As skies begin to clear out tonight, a northwesterly wind will begin to dry out the air a bit more and send temperatures down a bit cooler tonight, into the 50s by sunrise Tuesday. Set your alarm clocks to wake up and watch a beautiful sunrise Tuesday with temperatures warming back up into the lower 80s by afternoon, but the sunshine will be a sight for sore eyes for sure as our days of clouds and rain have come to end for the rest of the work-week.
Nights in the upper 50s to lower 60s and warm afternoon highs in the lower 80s will be the rule for the remainder of the week ahead with our next rain chances holding off until this weekend. A dry reinforcing cold front is expected to move through Thursday into Friday, and keep pleasantly cool morning temperatures in the 50s and highs back in the 80s by afternoon with sunshine.
The forecast for the upcoming weekend becomes a bit more concerning for rain as this same front stalls over the northern Gulf of Mexico and sends our next disturbance overhead Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the area. Rain chances look to increase even more by Saturday night into Sunday morning as an area of low pressure moves up over the state. Looking ahead to the longer range over the next ten days, drier weather looks to return for much of the following week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
