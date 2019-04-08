AG: Four SWLA men arrested for crimes involving child pornography

SWLA (KPLC) - Four southwest Louisiana men have been arrested for cyber crimes as part of Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit.
Caleb Hickman, 24, of DeQuincy was arrested on 50 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Brian Pool, 41, of DeQuincy was arrested on 96 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and two counts of obstruction of justice.
Travis Shane Ryan, 43, of Lake Charles was arrested on 5 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor, first-offense marijuana possession, and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mark Williamson, 66, of Sulphur was arrested for 8 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
These investigations were the result of multiple law enforcement agencies working together. Authorities involved in these arrests are as follows:
- Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Cyber Crime Unit
- DeQuincy Police Department
- Sulphur Police Department
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Fugitive Apprehension Unit
- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Iowa Police Department
- Probation and Parole
- Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.