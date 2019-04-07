When roads flood: Don’t drive into standing water, wakes can push water into homes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - KPLC’s weather team is saying today’s storms will bring a lot of heavy rain with the possibility of severe weather.
That means the possibility of wet and flooded roads.
Thursday’s rains left some drivers stranded in flooded roads - leading law enforcement to head out in high-water vehicles to rescue them.
But driving through flooded streets can also contribute to flooded homes. The wake left behind by driving down flooded streets can push water from the roadway into homes.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation encourages drivers not to drive in severe weather unless absolutely necessary. If you must drive, remember to avoid driving into standing water and not cause a wake that might push water into homes.
Here are some things from NOAA that you might not know about the dangers of driving or walking in floodwaters.
- Six inches of fast-moving water can knock adults off their feet and sweep them away.
- Twelve inches of moving water can carry off a small car.
- Eighteen to 24 inches of moving water can carry away larger vehicles, including trucks, vans and SUVs.
