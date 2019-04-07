Tornado warning expires for Leesville, New Llano, Anacoco

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The tornado warning for Leesville, New Llano and Anacoco issued by the National Weather Service has expired.
The warning was put into place around 2:45 p.m. and was scheduled to last until 3:15 p.m.
Whether a tornado touched down will be determined by the National Weather Service.
A tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, according to the National Weather Service.
“TORNADO WARNING: Take Action! A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”
