FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Share your weather photos

Through the rest of the day, the rain will be on the return. There will be a lot of heavy rain with storms likely. There’s the possibility of severe weather in the afternoon. It is a low risk, but that does not mean we will not see any of the storms reach severe level.
Sunday will be another rainy, nasty day. There will be another cold front approaching from the west which will bring more heavy rain. There is even potential for this to be worse than Thursday. That is because of the rain we have already seen.