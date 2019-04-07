First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms and heavy rain set to arrive today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the rain will be on the return. There will be a lot of heavy rain with storms likely. There’s the possibility of severe weather in the afternoon. It is a low risk, but that does not mean we will not see any of the storms reach severe level. This is why we have declared today a First Alert Weather Day.
The threats for today include large hail, strong to damaging winds, and a couple isolated tornadoes. The biggest threat though will be flash flooding. We are expecting 1-3 inches possible with higher amounts in local thunderstorms. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6 AM Monday morning.
The rain will begin in the early afternoon with the heavier storms still off to the west. The rain chances will increase as the afternoon goes along. By the late afternoon and evening, the heaviest rain will be right over Southwest Louisiana. This will also be the best window frame for any severe weather. If you can, try to avoid being on the streets around this time, since flooding is a good possibility.
Later by the evening hours, the rain will start to move off to the east. We will not quite be done with the rain, but it will be lighter than earlier. I can’t rule out a couple more storms, but those will be below severe level. I would keep an umbrella with you if you have any evening plans.
Tonight, the rain will still be around. It will slowly be coming to an end though. Not everyone will see rain overnight tonight. There will not be any more severe weather. Plus, with the rain winding down, that will help any potential street flooding return to normal.
Monday will still have a couple stray showers around from this same system. These showers will not be anything major and will only be rain. I do not expect any storms on Monday and no severe weather. Through the rest of the week, the clouds will be clearing up a bit allowing for more sunshine. The weather will be much improved from what we can expect today.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.