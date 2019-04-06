SWLA couple celebrate 54 years of marriage by renewing their vows

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Richard and Jane Young met when they both worked at A&P in Lake Charles; she worked as a checker and he bagged the groceries.
“I made my way up to the register and I said woo that’s a pretty little lady," Richard said. “So I decided I was going to ask her for a date. So I said, ‘whatcha doing tonight?’ She said least possible. So I went about my business. Later on I moseyed on over again and asked her again, ‘what are you doing tonight?’ She said least possible.”
Richard says it took three times, but Jane agreed to go on a date.
“So the next time I went I said how about going out with me tonight?" Richard said. "She said okay. I was asking the wrong question.”
Richard says they went to the Midway drive-in and a several months later, he asked Jane’s dad for her hand in marriage.
“He didn’t answer right away,” Richard said. “He checked me out through my boss. He also worked for A & P and knew my manager, Mr. Cormier. He went, talked to him, found out who I was and what kind of guy I was. Mr. Cormier told him I was a good worker and he decided I could marry her. He said now Richard I’m going to tell you, she’s spoiled. You don’t know what you’re getting into. I said I know!”
They got married in the judge’s chambers because he was Catholic and she was Pentecostal.
“Nobody wanted to get along,” Richard said. “So we said we don’t need a priest, we don’t need to go in a church, we’ll just go to the judge. So that’s what we done."
Fifty-four years later, the two are still very much in love.
On a Tuesday in March, the couple decided to renew their wedding vows at a ceremony at the Lake Charles Care Center where Jane now lives.
Richard picked out a dress for her, got her hair and makeup done, and the two walked down the aisle together to exchange their vows in front of their two sons, residents, and staff.
Randy said this isn’t the first time they’ve renewed their vows: they did the same thing nine years ago on their 45th anniversary.
“This is going to be three times I got married, but to the same lady.” Richard said.
“It better be.” Jane said.
Richard says their pastor who renewed their wedding vows nine years ago joined them again this year.
“So he started and he said I renewed y’all’s vows nine years ago," Richard said. "He said today, we’re going to renew y’all’s love.”
When asked the secret to long lasting love, Richard said the answer is simple.
“Oh my gosh let me tell you," Richard said. "There were times we wanted to choke each other, ok? You have to work through it. It takes two people to argue. So if you start arguing one of you needs to walk away. Go in another room or get out the house or things are going to come to a...” Richard said as he threw his hands in the air.
Richard says he still lives at their home in Ragley and visits Jane every other day.
