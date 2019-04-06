SWLA Arrest Reports - April 5, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 5, 2019.
Payton Bryce Guidry, 19, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000; trespassing; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Craig Daniel Vezinat, 42, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; speeding; no seat belt.
Lila Ann Fuselier, 57, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court.
Dylan Cade Pauley, 18, Westlake: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Samuel Eugene Nelson, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation; probation violation.
Ricardo Eudeley Lopez, 26, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Edmond Louis Fontenot, 46, DeQuincy: Expired plates; flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; third offense possession of drug paraphernalia; third offense possession of drug paraphernalia; third offense possession of drug paraphernalia; third offense possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian David Pool, 46, DeQuincy: Pornography involving juveniles; obstruction of justice; obstruction of justice.
Dakollian Qwamain Deville, 19, Iowa: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.
Brandon Elvin Perkins, 34, Starks: Instate detainer; instate detainer; instate detainer; instate detainer; probation violation; probation violation.
Delaney Thomas, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
David Anthony Brown Sr., 50, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Joseph Lance Thibodeaux, 36, Jennings: Contempt of court; contempt of court.
Russell Scott Cole, 48, Spring, TX: Contempt of court.
Malry Morrow III, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to a person with infirmities; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Edward E. Stanley Jr., 31, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reaiah Ann Parker, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Kent Alan Welch, 34, Starks: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; probation violation.
Jacquetta Nicole Brown, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; obliteration of a alteration or number of mark; fraudulent firearm and ammunition purchase.
Lorinza Ellzey Roach, 40, Westlake: Contempt of court; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Samantha Kathleeen Manuel, 30, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Steve James Levier Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Alexander Lee Malone, 26, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Staci Dawn Miller, 41, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Ronald George Jr., 30, Creole: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; instate detainer.
Wesley Earl Brown, 27, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dallas Michelle Sutton, 20, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
