Second Annual Cajun Navy Relief Search and Rescue Games

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Saturday was the Cajun Navy Relief’s second annual Search and Rescue Games.
Close to 100 volunteers worked to find flags along the Calcasieu River, training for when they have to find and rescue people in emergency situations.
It’s all starts on base, with volunteers using technology to track and communicate with all of the boats on the water.
“Talk to your people, communicate with your people, directing people where to go and making sure they’re safe," said Robert Reusch with Cajun Navy Relief.
The training stretches from the control room, out to the water.
“It’s important for me to be able to come down when I can, and actually train some of the folks that are down here," said Tevya Friedman.
Friedman works with Impact Northwest.
He came from Seattle for the games, he has family in Louisiana, so for him, the training is personal.
“I was down here during Harvey and my family lived through Katrina, and same with the 2016 floods," Friedman said.
With so many organization working along side the Cajun Navy, it truly is a rescue effort from the beginning of a natural disaster, to the end.
“We’re here to get the boaters turned around faster, so they can be rescuing instead of counting heads," said Chris Scottland.
Scottland is with the United States Recovery Process.
He said they come into a disaster right behind the first responders.
“On our side of it, we’re practicing counting the heads, and accounting for people, and finding out who ended up at the wrong place or who’s still out there so the boaters don’t have to worry about it,” said Scottland.
It’s all able to come together thanks to Cajun Navy Relief.
Shawn Boudreaux is the president, he said getting to fine tune all of the search and rescue efforts in a non-emergency situation is crucial.
“They get to use all the tools and software that we normally use during a disaster, in not such a stressful environment," said Boudreaux.
He said they’re all willing to do whatever it takes to keep people in Southwest Louisiana, and across the country safe.
“We’ve had this experience," said Boudreaux. "We’ve seen how powerful and moving it was, to change someone’s life just by getting them out of knee deep water and bringing them to dry land so they can just have some relief.”
