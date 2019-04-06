Orgeron throws 3 TDs in spring’s 2nd scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese held its second scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday and showed some good things on both sides of the ball as well as coming out of the 100-play scrimmage knowing there’s still work to get done with just three practices remaining.
“It wasn’t as clean as we wanted,” said head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “We didn’t come out and execute the things in situations. We have three days left and still have a lot of work to do. I just would like to have seen it a little cleaner today on both sides of the ball.”
The offense did a better job of taking care of the ball, throwing no interceptions and losing just one fumble. The quarterbacks combined to complete 18 of 31 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
Cody Orgeron led the way by connecting on 12 of 16 of his throws for 111 yards and all three touchdowns. His favorite target was Cyron Sutton who hauled in five passes for 90 yards and two scores. The other TD went to Lawayne Ross on a 5-yard dip over the middle.
The defense didn’t get any picks this week after swiping away three in the first scrimmage, but it did get to the quarterback once (Gabe Foster) as well as numerous tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
“I saw a couple of guys flash,” said Gilbert. “We were able to put the ball in the end zone a few times and able to do some special teams as well. We had some guys with some nice tackles in spaces. We just have to be more consistent in what we’re doing.”
The first score on the day came by way of a 23-yard Bailey Raborn field goal. After that, Orgeron connected with Ross for the first touchdown.
Running back Reggie Francis, who rolled up 41 yards on eight carries, scored on a 4-yard dive for the only rushing TD on the day despite the running game rolling up 202 yards on 46 carries.
Reggie Williams led the pack with 67 yards on eight carries and Mac Briscoe carried it eight times for 31 yards.
Sutton caught TD passes of 7 and 22 yards from Orgeron to cap the scoring.
“We have to go back to work,” said Gilbert. “Everybody has to get better. We’ll get back in the film room on Monday and evaluate today and get back on the field on Tuesday and work to get better.”
McNeese will go into its final week of spring practice and will hit the field on Tuesday and Thursday before next Saturday’s spring game in Cowboy Stadium beginning at noon.
Scrimmage #2 Stats
Passing: Cody Orgeron 12-16, 111, 3 TDs; Matt Gardner 2-4, 12; Matt Keller 3-6, 8; Andrew McBride 1-2, 6; Cam Smith 0-3, 0. Totals: 18-31, 137, 3 TDs, 0 INT.
Rushing: Reggie Williams 8-67; Reggie Francis 8-41, TD; Mac Briscoe 8-31; J’Cobi Skinner 6-19; J’uan Gross 4-18; Quincy Cage 1-10; McCaylon Thibeaux 5-8; Braeden James 4-5; Dade Dieterich 1-4; Dontay Hargrove 1- (-1). Totals: 46-202, TD.
Receiving: Cyron Sutton 5-90, 2 TDs; Trevor Begue 3-9; Tyler Washington 2-11; Quincy Cage 2-9; Davion Curtis 1-8; Lawayne Ross 1-5, TD; Zach Hayes 1-7; J’Coby Skinner 1-2; Nate Briscoe 1- (-1); Draysean Hudson 1- (-1).
Sacks: Gabe Foster
Tackles For Loss: Cody Fulp 2, Christian Robinson 2, Tyrique Gibson, Darius Daniels, Cody Roscoe, Chris Livings
Scoring:
Bailey Raborn 23 yard field Goal
Lawayne Ross 5 yard pass from Cody Orgeron
Reggie Francis 4 yard run
Cyron Sutton 7 yard pass from Cody Orgeron
Cyron Sutton 22 yard pass from Cody Orgeron
