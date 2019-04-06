Measles cases hitting record numbers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Once again, measles is becoming a wide-spread problem in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted 387 cases of the measles from January to March of 2019. In just three months, that total has exceeded the number for the whole of 2018.
Dr. Rhushi Ziradkar at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital said in the 1960′s, a measles vaccine called the “MMR” was invented and the number of cases went down so drastically, the virus was considered eliminated by the year 2000 according to the CDC. But Dr. Ziradkar said recently parents have been choosing not to vaccinate their children, leading the number of cases to spike.
"It's one of those things, it's not like the flu where you might come across it and might not get it,” Ziradkar said. “Most likely if you come across it and you're not properly immunized, you don't have any prevention, you're going to get it. The fact that it's sky rocketing right now, really shouldn't be the case because we have the preventative methods."
Siradkar said measles is an easily spreadable virus and if somebody with it goes out in public and coughs or sneezes on something, that virus can last on it’s own for up to two hours. So he said for anyone who chooses not to be vaccinated to just be careful when going out in public, because you just never know.
“Especially in this day in age when you can be in one country to another country in a matter of a day, it’s easy for that virus to get around,” Ziradkar said.
Robin Baudoin said she and her family have all been vaccinated, and she thinks anti-vaxxers are inconsiderate.
"I think it's ridiculous,” Baudoin said. “The fact that these people who are unvaccinated are putting my children at risk, that's what bothers me."
“I definitely don’t want to see this come to Lake Charles, I mean it’s in Houston, only two hours away,” Ziradkar said. “If we at least in lake Charles get everyone vaccinated, we get the herd immunity for lake Charles, we will at least prevent it from coming here.”
