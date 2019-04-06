Cowgirls take doubleheader at Abilene Christian

ABILENE, TX (KPLC) - McNeese Sophomore Toni Perrin provided the offense in the 3-2 Southland Conference softball win in the opening game of Friday’s doubleheader with a solo home run and an RBI triple while freshman pitcher Saleen Flores was nearly flawless in her third win of the season.
McNeese used a five run, five hit seventh inning in the nightcap to come from behind to take the second game of the doubleheader 6-2 to claim the series.
The final game of the series will conclude with a noon game Saturday.
With the doubleheader win, McNeese improves to 19-21 overall and 104 in the SLC. The losses drop ACU to 9-22 overall and 2-12 in the SLC
Saleen Flores (3-3) struck out three of the first five batters she faced in the opener on her way to tying her season high of six strikeouts in the game. The rookie also helped her cause with several defensive plays and had a shutout until she gave up a two-run home run in the top of the seventh but she responded by retiring the next three batters she faced to end the game.
ACU took the early lead in the nightcap when Cowgirl starter Amber Coons got off to a rocky start. Coons got into a little trouble with two outs as she walked a batter then hit the next two to load the bases before being replaced by Alexsandra Flores. Flores walked the first batter she faced to bring home a run. Flores then got the next batter to ground out to second base to limit the damage.
ACU added another run in the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead before McNeese cut the lead in half with a run in the fifth before scoring five runs in the seventh inning.
GAME 1 (McNeese 3, Abilene Christian 2)
T3- Sophomore Toni Perrin picked up the first McNeese hit of the game an put the Cowgirls on the board with a solo homerun over the centerfield wall (McN 1, ACU 0)
T5- Cowgirl score two more runs to extend their lead. Perrin triples off the centerfield wall to score pinch runner Alayis Seneca from first then Perrin scores on an RBI sacrifice fly to left field by Haylee Brinlee. (McN 3, ACU 0)
B7- ACU cuts into the Cowgirl lead with a two-run homerun by Lindsey Tomlinson with no outs. Flores then retires the next three batters to seal the win.
NOTES
•- The majority of the Cowgirl scoring came from sophomore Toni Perrin who gave McNeese the early lead with a solo homerun in the third inning. Perrin tripled in the fifth that scored the second McNeese run.
•- Perrin was 2 for 3 with one home run, two RBI and scored two runs
•- Haylee Brinlee picked up her third RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly to left I the fifth to bring home the third Cowgirl run
•- Cowgirl starter Saleen Flores struck out three of the first five batters she faced and ended the game tying her season high with six strikeouts
•- Flores threw six shutout innings before giving up a two-run homerun in the seventh
GAME 2 (McNeese 0, Abilene Christian 0)
B1- ACU loaded the bases with a walk and two hit by pitches by Cowgirl starter Amber Coon. Alexsandra Flores replaced Coons and walked the first batter she faced for the first run of the game. Flores got McNeese out of the inning with a ground out to second with the bases loaded to limit the damage. (ACU 1, McN 0)
T5- McNeese scores a run when Justyce McClain walked, stole second and scored on an infield single by Cori McCrary. (ACU 2, McN 1)
T7- McNeese scored five runs on five hits to take the lead and eventually the win. Brinlee led things off with a leadoff walk. Pinch runner Tayler Strother moved into scoring position on a sac bunt by Sara Geier. Justyce McClain’s triple to right center scored Strother to tie the game at two apiece. Cori McCrary’s single up the middle scored McClain for a 3-2 Cowgirl lead. Following a ground-rule double to right by Alexandria Saldivar, McCrary scored on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Alayis Seneca. Demi Boudreaux put the game out of reach with a two-run home run. (McN 6, ACU 2)
NOTES
•- McNeese equaled their total number of hits they had in the first six innings (5) with five in the seventh inning alone
•- McNeese picked up 10 hits in the game
•- McCrary led McNeese with three hits (3 for 4)
•- Boudreaux had two hits including a two-run home run
•- The home run by Boudreaux is her second of the season
•- Alexsandra Flores (8-8) picked up the complete game win
