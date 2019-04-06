McNeese hosts Spring Time Classic

Grace McKenzie led the Cowgirl’s 1-2-3 sweep in the hurdles by winning the 100-meter hurdle race, running 13.65 seconds, just .02 of her personal best. McKenzie was followed by junior Cowgirl Brentney Carroll, who finished second with a big personal best of 14.26 seconds. Rachel Woods finished the sweep for the Cowgirls, running a personal best of 14.54 seconds. Shaelyn Hines also finished in fifth place, shattering her personal best with a time of 14.58 seconds. With McKenzie still holding the number one spot in the league, the three other Cowgirls moved into the top 15, with Carroll moving all the way up to seventh.