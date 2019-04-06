McNeese hosts Spring Time Classic

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese men’s and women’s track and field teams posted a plethora of personal bests this Saturday during the McNeese Spring Time Classic at the Bill and Lena Henning Track and Field Complex.
On the women’s side, Alanna Arvie started the Cowgirls off with a first-place finish in the hammer throw, with a throw of 188-feet, 8-inches, marking her third win of the season in the event.
The junor from Oberlin then followed her performance in the hammer with a personal best and a first place in the javelin with a throw of 134-2 meters, a PR in the discus at 133-1, and capped off her impressive day with a toss of 46-3 in the shot put to finish in second place.
The women’s long jump kept the momentum going for the Cowgirls in the morning, sweeping the top three positions. Winning the event was freshman Carli McDonald, with a personal best of 19-5.5. Following McDonald was Heaven Terrell, who jumped a season best and the second furthest jump of her career at 19-1.25. Rounding out the outstanding Cowgirls finish in the long jump was Shaelyn Hines who leaped out to 18-feet, 9 ¾-inches for a new personal best. All three Cowgirls moved up into the Southland Conference top 10 rankings to join teammate Grace McKenzie.
In the triple jump, two freshman Cowgirls jumped personal bests - Morgan Talley at 38-8.25 to and Malaiya Jedkins at 40-7 to move the freshman up to number six in the league.
In the running events, the women’s 4x100m relay team ran a season best time of 45.86, placing them first overall. The team of Jedkins, Aleyah Donald, Victoria Pierson, and Taneisha Allen now move up into second in the Southland Conference.
Cowgirl junior Donald followed her run on the 4x100 meter relay with a new personal best in the 100-meter dash, running 11.65 seconds. That time moves Donald up to number one in the Southland Conference.
Sophomore Victoria Pierson shattered her personal best by winning the 200-meter dash, running a time of 24.45 seconds, ranking the Cowgirl ninth in league rankings. Pierson was followed by teammate Taneisha Allen in third place with a time of 24.85 and McDonald in sixth place running 25.90.
Shania Anthony won her first outdoor race this season in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:18.82. The freshman Cowgirl led the way for Alissa Lander, Jessica Fox, and Marta Lukijaniuk, who all ran personal bests, finishing sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively.
Lander, Fox and Lukijaniuk followed their 800-meter run performance in the 1500-meter run. Lander placed second with a time of 5:03.02, Lukijaniuk came in fifth running 5:10.36, and Fox finished sixth with a time of 5:12.07. Cowgirl Sally Hughes also finished in seventh, running 5:16.36.
Gladys Jerotich moved up into ninth place today in the SLC rankings in the 5000-meter run, running 18:06.81 which placed her first overall in the meet.
Jordan Waine won her first collegiate meet, with a win in the 3000-meter steeple chase at 11:52.36 and moving her into seventh in league rankings.
Grace McKenzie led the Cowgirl’s 1-2-3 sweep in the hurdles by winning the 100-meter hurdle race, running 13.65 seconds, just .02 of her personal best. McKenzie was followed by junior Cowgirl Brentney Carroll, who finished second with a big personal best of 14.26 seconds. Rachel Woods finished the sweep for the Cowgirls, running a personal best of 14.54 seconds. Shaelyn Hines also finished in fifth place, shattering her personal best with a time of 14.58 seconds. With McKenzie still holding the number one spot in the league, the three other Cowgirls moved into the top 15, with Carroll moving all the way up to seventh.
McKenzie also won the 400-meter hurdles, running 1:00.92 seconds, ranking her first in the Southland Conference.
The Cowgirls finished a dominant day off with the 4x400-meter relay. The team of Jedkins, Pierson, Destiny Johnson, and Anthony ran an outdoor season best of 3:52.78 seconds. This time moves the Cowgirls up to seventh in the Southland Conference.
The Cowboys fed off the excellent performances from the Cowgirls and also dominated the meet.
Cowboy jumpers Nemanja Koviljac and Kevin Tripeaux leaped out to a pair of personal bests in the long jump. Koviljac jumped out to 23-6.75, placing him second in the competition, and Tripeaux followed the veteran Cowboy by finishing third with a leap of 23-3.5. Koviljac moved up to ninth in the league and Tripeaux into 11th.
Lentz Similien placed fourth overall in the high jump with a mark of 6-2.75 while Tripeaux finished fifth at 6-1.
In the running events, the Cowboys tore up the track with plenty of personal bests to go around.
The Cowboys kicked off the running events by winning the 4x100-meter relay, running a time of 41.08, placing them first overall.
The Cowboys then followed in the 100-meter dash, where six cowboys posted personal bests. Tyler Syrie set a personal best again, running 10.46 seconds and finishing in first. Syrie was followed by Morgan Smith who shattered his personal best by running 10.71 seconds, placing him third. Gared Brown, Wilshawn Williams and Terrill Banks followed the two veteran Cowboys, by running personal bests of 10.73, 10.80, and 10.87 respectively.
In the 200-meter dash, Tyler Smith took the victory with a personal best of 21.00 seconds. This mark will move the Cowboy up into fifth place in league rankings. Wilshawn Wiliams and Morgan Smith also ran a personal-bests of 21.99 and 22.20 seconds, finishing fourth and sixth respectively.
Sulphur native Ethan Rapp won the 400-meter dash this weekend, running a time 49.57 seconds. The performance marks the Cowboys’ first outdoor race victory of his career.
The Cowboys placed fifth, sixth and seventh in the 800-meter run. Led by Niall Holt, running 1:58.44 seconds, William Griffiths and Jakalub Rhodes followed the senior Cowboy by running 2:00.68 and 2:00.71 seconds respectively.
Cowboy distance runners Brian Flanagan, Aaron Gilliam, and Miguel Barrera-Lopez were the first, second and third collegiate finishers in the 1500-meter run. Flanagan ran 4:00.97, followed by teammate Gilliam who ran a personal best of 4:02.25 and Barrera-Lopez with 4:04.38. Markus Kopp and Daniel Saina finished sixth and seventh respectively, running 4:09.332 and 4:11.57.
In the 110-meter hurdle race, Korey London finished second overall, running his second fastest time ever with a time of 14.59 seconds. Lucas-Arno Voigt and Blake Grace followed London’s performance, running 14.88 and 15.07 respectively.
The Cowboys finished first and third in the 400-meter hurdles. Morgan Frederick won the event with a time of 55.20 seconds and London ran 56.83, a personal best for London.
The Cowboys capped off the day with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay. Running an outdoor season best time of 3:16.10, Tyler Syrie, Kobe Nevills, Terrill Banks, and Blake Comeaux move up into sixth place in the Southland Conference.
“Coming from the competition from Texas and bringing the whole team home, with home field advantage, you expect to see performances like we had today,” said head coach Brendon Gilroy. “Mostly everyone is more comfortable at home and that showed this weekend.
“Hopefully we can take this momentum and roll forward with it. We just need to keep our heads up and working hard and balancing these last few weeks going into conference. I thought Alanna Arvie did an outstanding job today competing in all the throwing events and performing like she did. Grace McKenzie and Bre Carroll in the hurdles, Aleyah Donald in the sprints, Tyler Smith and Vic Pierson in the 200-meter dash, Malaiya Jedkins in the jumps, and so many more, it is a testament to the work they put into practice year round and the results are starting to show.”
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action next week at Northwestern State, home of the Conference meet later this season.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.