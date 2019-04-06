Cowgirls complete series sweep over Abilene Christian with 3-2 win Saturday

Cowgirl starter Saleen Flores (4-3) then got a ground out for the second out then walked the next batter. Saleen was replaced by Ashley Koncir who walked the only batter she faced. Koncir was replaced by Alexsandra Flores who got Linsey Tomlinson to foul out to first baseman Alexandria Saldivar to end the game and preserve the win. The save is Alexsandra’s first of the season.