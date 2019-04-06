Cowgirls complete series sweep over Abilene Christian with 3-2 win Saturday

ABILENE, TX (KPLC) - McNeese softball completed the Southland Conference series sweep over Abilene Christian with a 3-2 win in the series finale Saturday.
McNeese (20-21, 11-4 SLC) broke a scoreless game in the fourth when Toni Perrin stole home. The score remained 1-0 until the seventh when Demi Boudreaux’s double to left field scored both Justyce McClain and Cori McCrary to give the Cowgirls a 3-0 lead.
Abilene Christian (9-23, 2-13 SLC) didn’t go away easily as the Wildcats avoided the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two RBI inside the park homerun by Anna Grace Johnson.
Cowgirl starter Saleen Flores (4-3) then got a ground out for the second out then walked the next batter. Saleen was replaced by Ashley Koncir who walked the only batter she faced. Koncir was replaced by Alexsandra Flores who got Linsey Tomlinson to foul out to first baseman Alexandria Saldivar to end the game and preserve the win. The save is Alexsandra’s first of the season.
McNeese will travel to LSU next Tuesday then will return home next weekend to begin a seven game homestand against Central Arkansas in a conference series.
SCORING INNINGS
T4- McNeese broke a scoreless tie in the inning. Toni Perrin singled to third then moved into scoring position with a stolen base. She advanced to third on a ground out by Aubree Turbeville then stole home. (McN 1, ACU 0)
T7- The Cowgirls added two insurance runs off a double to left field by Demi Boudreaux. Justyce McClain singled to center field with two outs then Cori McCrary single through the left side to put runners on first and second. (McN 3, ACU 0)
NOTES
•- The SLC series sweep is the second of the season for McNeese
•- McNeese picked up eight hits and left seven baserunners stranded
•- Cori McCrary led McNeese with three hits (3 for 4) with a double
•- Justyce McClain picked up two hits (2 for 4)
•- The double by Boudreaux is her 11th of the season
•- For the second game in the series, Saleen Flores threw 6 2/3 shutout innings before giving up a run.
•- Saleen picked up the win to improve to 4-3 on the year after allowing one walk and struck out four.
•- Alexandria Flores picked up her first save of the season
