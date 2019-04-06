Man pleads to manslaughter in 2018 killing of Angela Moore

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A 30-year-old DeRidder man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday in the July 2018 killing of 46-year-old Angela Moore.
Moore, of DeRidder, was found dead in a home east of DeRidder. Preliminary reports showed she died of a head injury.
Antoine Porter, with whom authorities say had a relationship with Moore, was arrested at the time for second-degree murder.
Porter on Friday pleaded guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice. Judge C. Kerry Anderson sentenced him to 60 years.
District Attorney James Lestage prosecuted the case. Attorney Shanta Tomeka Gilbert represented Porter.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.