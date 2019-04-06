Local business still cleaning up after flash floods

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Many across Southwest Louisiana are left with a mess on their hands after Thursday’s downpour.
On Thursday, people woke up to flooded streets, and water rushing into their homes and businesses. One of those was Medearis’ Costumes on Ryan St.
The owner says while street flooding was an issue, the water may not have came rushing in if it wasn’t for traffic pushing it to her door.
“The water was high, I was able to get in the parking area but once I was in here and saw that the waves of water were just, I mean, it was like a tidal wave on Ryan Street,"Edwina Medearis, the owner, said.
Medearis’ Costumes has called Ryan St. home for the last 34 years, and has seen her share of rough weather.
“This building is well over 50 years and at that time things were built right on the pavement so the drainage back and forth is critical when it comes to traffic and flash floods,” Medearis said. “I’ve had floods before so that’s why I know to keep things in plastic containers here in the store but this just kind-of caught me off guard.”
A video Medearis posted yesterday to Facebook shows her concerns.
“People that are driving, they’re not thinking about the merchants that are on this street. They’re just thinking about getting from one location to the other,” Medearis said.
“Sometimes those people go out sight seeing, sometimes they go out on the pre-tense of helping other people but you have to be very careful there because you could actually cause more damage," Chief Deputy, “Stitch” Guillory, with The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Medearis did offer a few solutions:
“If we could divert the traffic of the 18-wheelers off of Ryan St. during the critical times that would help so much because it was like a tidal wave," she said. “If the city’s public works department could possibility put out at least barricades in one area that you know is subject to flood then that would help divert traffic too."
But in the meantime she just hopes motorists will slow down.
Medearis said she was able to salvage most of the merchandise in her shop, but there was damage to some of the costumes for next month’s Louisiana Pirate Festival.
She estimates the total damage at about $3,000.
