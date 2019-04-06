Golf course replacing Mallard Cove set to get new irrigation well

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The new municipal golf course replacing Mallard Cove was allocated $800,000. Now, nearly half of that budget is going toward an unexpected expense.
“All the ponds out there are used as a water reservoir to sprinkle the course, to run all the sprinkler systems to water-- to irrigate the course. But, there has to be a well that fills up those ponds. That’s the purpose of this well," Mike Huber, director of city planning and engineering, said.
The city unanimously approved spending $350,000 for a new irrigation well for the municipal golf course.
“Originally the plan was to utilize a well that was located probably a half a mile away across the road,” Huber said.
Huber said it turns out that original plan wouldn’t have been as cost effective.
“We were going to have to reequip it into-- make an electric motor-- pump, pipe the stuff a half mile to the pond. And it just got to be the more they started looking at it it got moer and more expensive and the well was may more size wise that we needed. Should it have failed, it would have been very expensive," Huber said.
A new well will be built, but that cost is almost half of the $800,000 allocated for the golf course.
“Our overall analysis was it’ll be a whole lot easier long term in the future to have all of our assets, this new well, the other pump that’s gonna remove water from the pond and also there’s gonna be a maintenance barn all that’s going to be in the same general area, so all of our resources will be in one spot rather than scattered around," Huber said.
The city said the golf course is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
