First Alert Weather: Severe weather on Sunday

Right now the timing for his event keeps getting pushed later into the afternoon according to the models. Now they have the heaviest of the storms moving in during the late afternoon to early evening hours. You should be prepared for rain at any point during the day as showers and storms are likely to develop out ahead of the main system. But, the most severe weather holds off until the afternoon. We are under a slight risk for severe weather meaning we have the chance for strong winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat.