First Alert Weather: Severe weather on Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day expect partly cloudy skies with some sunshine the farther south you are. To the north that cloud cover holds strong along with the chance for some rain later in the evening. Overnight, we could see a few thunderstorms ahead of the main threat for severe weather on Sunday.
Right now the timing for his event keeps getting pushed later into the afternoon according to the models. Now they have the heaviest of the storms moving in during the late afternoon to early evening hours. You should be prepared for rain at any point during the day as showers and storms are likely to develop out ahead of the main system. But, the most severe weather holds off until the afternoon. We are under a slight risk for severe weather meaning we have the chance for strong winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat.
The Storm Prediction Center also has SWLA under a slight risk for excessive rainfall. Meaning that everyone needs to remain weather aware! Have a way to receive watches and warnings. Prepare you home and yard by picking up any loose items that could be thrown about by the wind and park cars under the carport or in the garage due to the threat of hail. Those who already saw flooding this past week should also consider sandbagging as more rain with already saturated grounds is not good.
This system is not looking like a fast mover either with that threat for more rain continues overnight and into Monday. We’ll gradually clear through the day with temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll also see some sunshine later in the afternoon giving us a good chance to dry up!
The sun stick around Tuesday, Wednesday, and part of the day on Thursday. This gives us two solid and one partial day for the sun to dry up all that rain that has pooled in low lying areas. Temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday are in the low 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday we’ll see a weak cold front push through bringing a low chance for rain, but a good chance for some cloud cover. Temperatures will reach 80 through the afternoon but then drop into the upper 50s overnight. As the weak cold front does usher in cooler air behind it.
Friday I think cloud cover sticks around and we’ll see temperatures drop a little down into the upper 70s for highs with lows falling into the 50s once again.
Our next weekend is not shaping up well with another rain chance in the forecast. Right now models are not agreeing on what is going to happen, but going with the model that has been handling these systems better, rain chances look like they remain on the lower end for now. Next weekends forecast is likely to change as models get a better handle on things.
